Tata Tiago NRG On Road Price in Ilkal

Tata Tiago NRG On Road Price in Ilkal

6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs*
Tiago NRG on Road Price in Ilkal

Tata Tiago NRG on road price in Ilkal starts from Rs. 8.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT₹ 8.65 Lakhs
Tata Tiago NRG Variant Wise Price List

1.2L Petrol AMT
₹8.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,09,400
RTO
1,15,241
Insurance
39,399
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ilkal
8,64,540
EMI@18,582/mo
Tata Tiago NRG FAQs

The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 8,64,540 in Ilkal.
The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Ilkal is Rs 1,15,241.
The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Ilkal is Rs 39,399.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Ilkal: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 1,15,241, Insurance - Rs. 39,399, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 8,64,540.
The top model of the Tata Tiago Nrg is the Tata 1.2L Petrol AMT, which costs Rs. 8,64,540 on the road in Ilkal.
Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Ilkal starts at Rs. 8,64,540 and rises to Rs. 8,64,540. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Tata Tiago Nrg in Ilkal will be Rs. 17,530. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

