Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 1.2L Petrol AMT is 35 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron Petrol Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 BootSpace: 242 Mileage of 1.2L Petrol AMT is 20.09 kmpl.