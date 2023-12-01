Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|20.09 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity
Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 1.2L Petrol AMT is 35 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price