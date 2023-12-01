Saved Articles

Tata Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT

7.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Tiago NRG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage20.09 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Tiago NRG specs and features

Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT Latest Updates

Tiago NRG is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: 1.2L Revotron Petrol
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
  • BootSpace: 242
    • Mileage of 1.2L Petrol AMT is 20.09 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT Price

    1.2L Petrol AMT
    ₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,09,400
    RTO
    56,608
    Insurance
    31,288
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,97,796
    EMI@17,148/mo
    Tata Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L Revotron Petrol
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    703
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.09
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Ground Clearance
    181
    Length
    3802
    Wheelbase
    2400
    Kerb Weight
    1015
    Height
    1537
    Width
    1677
    Bootspace
    242
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    75000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Charcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT EMI
    EMI15,433 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,18,016
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,18,016
    Interest Amount
    2,07,962
    Payable Amount
    9,25,978

    Tata Tiago NRG Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Vxi AMT

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Tiago NRG vs Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta 1.2 AT

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Tiago NRG vs Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS Dual Tone

    5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Tiago NRG vs Wagon R
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz XT Petrol

    5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Tiago NRG vs Altroz
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Dual Tone

    5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Tiago NRG vs C3

