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TATA Tiago EV Mileage

₹7.99 - 11.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Tata Tiago EV Mileage

Tata Tiago EV Battery Range

The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The Mid Range variants with the 19.2 kWh battery pack give a claimed single-charge of 223 km. The Tiago EV Long Range variants with the 24 kWh battery pack enable a claimed range of up to 293 km per charge. Real-world driving range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Daily users will find the Mid Range variant with the 19.2 kWh battery suitable for city commutes. Enthusiasts seeking extended range and performance will prefer the Long Range variant with the 24 kWh battery.

Tata Tiago EV Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 24 kWh offers a range of 315 km. The variant with a battery capacity of 19.2 kWh offers a range of 250 km.
Battery CapacityRange
24 kWh315 km
19.2 kWh250 km

Tata Tiago EV Variants Wise Mileage

Tata Tiago EV price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago EV comes in 4 variants. Tata Tiago EV's top variant is XZ Plus Tech LUX Long Range.
4 Variants Available
Tiago EV XE Medium Range
250 km Range (Company Claimed)
19.2 kWh
₹7.99 Lakhs*
Tiago EV XT Medium Range
250 km Range (Company Claimed)
19.2 kWh
₹8.99 Lakhs*
Tiago EV XT Long Range
315 km Range (Company Claimed)
24 kWh
₹10.14 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Tiago EV Alternatives

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Tata Tiago EV Visual Comparison

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Tata Tiago EV User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Good Budget EV for City
The Tata Tiago EV has a clean, modern design with decent styling. Its performance is smooth and quiet, making it perfect for city driving. The ride quality is comfortable, and it’s easy to handle in traffic. The driving range is suitable for daily use, and the running cost is significantly lower compared to petrol cars. Servicing and maintenance are also affordable. Overall, it’s a practical and value-for-money EV for everyday use.
By: Kiran ram (Apr 9, 2026)
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