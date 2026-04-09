The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The Mid Range variants with the 19.2 kWh battery pack give a claimed single-charge of 223 km. The Tiago EV Long Range variants with the 24 kWh battery pack enable a claimed range of up to 293 km per charge. Real-world driving range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
Daily users will find the Mid Range variant with the 19.2 kWh battery suitable for city commutes. Enthusiasts seeking extended range and performance will prefer the Long Range variant with the 24 kWh battery.
|Battery Capacity
|Range
|24 kWh
|315 km
|19.2 kWh
|250 km
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