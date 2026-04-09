Good Budget EV for City

The Tata Tiago EV has a clean, modern design with decent styling. Its performance is smooth and quiet, making it perfect for city driving. The ride quality is comfortable, and it’s easy to handle in traffic. The driving range is suitable for daily use, and the running cost is significantly lower compared to petrol cars. Servicing and maintenance are also affordable. Overall, it’s a practical and value-for-money EV for everyday use.

By: Kiran ram ( Apr 9, 2026 )