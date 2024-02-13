Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Tiago EV on road price in Sasaram starts from Rs. 9.12 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Tiago EV top variant goes up to Rs. 12.52 Lakhs in Sasaram.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Tata Tiago EV XE Medium Range and the most priced model is Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range.
Visit your nearest
Tata Tiago EV dealers and showrooms in Sasaram for best offers.
Tata Tiago EV on road price breakup in Sasaram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Tiago EV is mainly compared to MG Comet EV which starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs in Sasaram and Vayve Mobility EVA starting at Rs. 7 Lakhs in Sasaram.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Tiago EV XE Medium Range ₹ 9.12 Lakhs Tata Tiago EV XT Medium Range ₹ 10.36 Lakhs Tata Tiago EV XT Long Range ₹ 10.50 Lakhs Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range ₹ 12.52 Lakhs
