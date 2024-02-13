Tata Tiago EV on road price in Robertsganj starts from Rs. 8.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Tiago EV top variant goes up to Rs. 12.19 Lakhs in Robertsganj. The lowest price Tata Tiago EV on road price in Robertsganj starts from Rs. 8.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Tiago EV top variant goes up to Rs. 12.19 Lakhs in Robertsganj. The lowest price model is Tata Tiago EV XE Medium Range and the most priced model is Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range. Visit your nearest Tata Tiago EV dealers and showrooms in Robertsganj for best offers. Tata Tiago EV on road price breakup in Robertsganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tata Tiago EV is mainly compared to MG Comet EV which starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs in Robertsganj and Vayve Mobility EVA starting at Rs. 7 Lakhs in Robertsganj. Variants On-Road Price Tata Tiago EV XE Medium Range ₹ 8.40 Lakhs Tata Tiago EV XT Medium Range ₹ 10.09 Lakhs Tata Tiago EV XT Long Range ₹ 10.50 Lakhs Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range ₹ 12.19 Lakhs