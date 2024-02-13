Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsTataTiago EVOn Road Price in Kanpur

Tata Tiago EV On Road Price in Kanpur

4 out of 5
1/33
2/33
3/33
4/33
5/33
View all Images
6/33
4 out of 5
8.94 - 12.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kanpur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Tiago EV Price in Kanpur

Tata Tiago EV on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 8.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Tiago EV top variant goes up to Rs. 12.19 Lakhs in Kanpur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Tiago EV XE Medium Range₹ 8.40 Lakhs
Tata Tiago EV XT Medium Range₹ 10.09 Lakhs
Tata Tiago EV XT Long Range₹ 10.50 Lakhs
Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range₹ 12.19 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Tiago EV Variant Wise Price List in Kanpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE Medium Range
₹8.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
19.2 Kwh
250 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
5,000
Insurance
35,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Kanpur)
8,39,794
EMI@18,050/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
XT Medium Range
₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
19.2 Kwh
250 Km
View breakup
XT Long Range
₹10.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
24 Kwh
315 Km
View breakup
XZ Plus Long Range
₹12.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
24 Kwh
315 Km
View breakup
View more Variants

Tata Tiago EV Alternatives

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

6.99 - 8.58 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Comet EV Price in Kanpur
UPCOMING
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Onwards
Check EVA details
View similar Cars

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Tiago EV News

The price of the Medium Range and Long Range version of Nexon EV has dropped.
Tata Nexon EV & Tiago EV get a price cut. Check out new prices
13 Feb 2024
Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
The charging port on the Punch EV will be positioned on the front bumper.
Tata Punch EV spotted ahead of launch, gets interior from Tiago EV
23 Aug 2023
BYD Seagull is expected to be offered in funky colour schemes.
BYD Seagull trademarked in India. Tata Tiago EV rival to launch soon?
18 Aug 2023
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV hits 10,000 sales milestone within 4 months of launch
1 Aug 2023
View all
 Tata Tiago EV News

Tata Tiago EV Videos

Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
7 Nov 2022
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details