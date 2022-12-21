Tiago EVPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Tiago EV Front Left Side
View all Images

TATA Tiago EV

Launched in Sept 2022

4.5
2 Reviews
₹7.99 - 11.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tiago EV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 109.0 kmph

Tiago EV: 120.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 277.5 km

Tiago EV: 282.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 7.03 hrs

Tiago EV: 3.6 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 22.7 kwh

Tiago EV: 19.2 - 24.0 kwh

Tata Tiago EV Latest Update

Tata Tiago EV Alternatives

MG Comet EV

7 - 9.84 Lakhs
Citroen eC3

12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
Tata Tiago EV Variants
Tata Tiago EV price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
4 Variants Available
Tiago EV XE Medium Range₹7.99 Lakhs*
19.2 kWh
250 km
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tiago EV XT Medium Range₹8.99 Lakhs*
19.2 kWh
250 km
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tiago EV XT Long Range₹10.14 Lakhs*
24 kWh
315 km
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech LUX Long Range₹11.14 Lakhs*
24 kWh
315 km
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tata Tiago EV Expert Review

4 out of 5

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

Affordable is a subjective term but as far as electric vehicles or EVs are concerned, the Tiago EV takes the crown - for now, at least - for being the most pocket-friendly option in India. The first sub- 10 lakh electric car in the country, Tiago EV takes several cues from its elder siblings like Nexon EV and Tigor EV while also promising to have a character of its own.

The petrol-engine-powered Tigor has been a popular model on Indian roads since it was launched in March of 2017 and its electric twin now hopes to also benefit from the goodwill earned over the years while still offering the much-touted benefits of low running cost and zero-emission technology. We landed in sunny Goa recently to test drive the latest electric dynamite from Tata Motors but does it pack the punch it promises to possess?

Tata Tiago EV Images

33 images
Tata Tiago EV Colours

Tata Tiago EV is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Midnight plum
Daytona grey
Pristine white
Teal blue
Tropical mist

Tata Tiago EV Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
Battery Capacity19.2-24 kWh
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque114 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance74 bhp, 114 Nm
Range250-315 km
Charging Time3 Hours 36 Minutes
SunroofYes
Max Speed120 kmph
Tata Tiago EV comparison with similar cars

Tata Tiago EV
MG Comet EV
Citroen eC3
₹7.99 Lakhs*
₹7 Lakhs*
₹12.76 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.6
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
Charging Time
3 Hours 36 Minutes
Charging Time
7 hours
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
315 km
Range
230 km
Range
320 km
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Motor Power
55 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
41.92 kW
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp, 114 Nm
Max Motor Performance
41 bhp, 110 Nm
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm
Length
3769 mm
Length
2974 mm
Length
3981 mm
Height
1536 mm
Height
1640 mm
Height
1586 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1505 mm
Width
1733 mm
Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Turning Radius
4.2 metres
Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Boot Space
240 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
315 litres
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Tata Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Sagar Motors
Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9310400630
Treo Tata Nehru Place
GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
+91 - 7942531128
Treo Tata Okhla
A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7942531128
Arya Motors
3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
+91 - 7045134955
Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7045138326
Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531132
Tata Tiago EV Videos

Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
21 Dec 2022
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Tiago EV EMI

Select Variant:
XE Medium Range
60 bhp, 110 Nm | 250 km
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*
XE Medium Range
60 bhp, 110 Nm | 250 km
₹7.99 Lakhs*
XT Medium Range
60 bhp, 110 Nm | 250 km
₹8.99 Lakhs*
XT Long Range
74 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 km
₹10.14 Lakhs*
XZ Plus Tech LUX Long Range
74 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 km
₹11.14 Lakhs*
EMI ₹13163.85/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Tata Tiago EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Perfect car with stunning looks
Very good hachback, comfort, stability and sporty look , performance, music system are the main attraction. I really like that this vehicle is heavier than this segment cars. Very good hatch for me.👌🏻👍🏻By: Shabana mansoori (Apr 22, 2024)
Best car 🚗
It’s a best car in this range .and the easy to drive .love the safety features.and the colours are coming in this sagment .and By: Sonia (Apr 12, 2024)
