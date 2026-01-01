|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|26.49 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Tiago XZ iCNG, equipped with a 1.2 l i-CNG and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiago deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.49 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiago XZ iCNG is available in 6 colour options: Flame Red, Opal White, Tornado Blue, Opal White With Black Roof, Tornado Blue With Black Roof, Daytona Grey.
The Tiago XZ iCNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 74 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 96.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the Tiago's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios priced between ₹5.47 Lakhs - 7.92 Lakhs.
The Tiago XZ iCNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.