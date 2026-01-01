hamburger icon
Tata Tiago Front Left Side
Tata Tiago Front View
Tata Tiago Right Side View
Tata Tiago Headlight
Tata Tiago Front Fog Lamp
Tata Tiago Front Wiper
Tata Tiago XZ iCNG

8.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Tiago Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage26.49 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Tiago XZ iCNG

Tiago XZ iCNG Prices

The Tiago XZ iCNG, equipped with a 1.2 l i-CNG and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tiago XZ iCNG Mileage

All variants of the Tiago deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.49 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tiago XZ iCNG Colours

The Tiago XZ iCNG is available in 6 colour options: Flame Red, Opal White, Tornado Blue, Opal White With Black Roof, Tornado Blue With Black Roof, Daytona Grey.

Tiago XZ iCNG Engine and Transmission

The Tiago XZ iCNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 74 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 96.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.

Tiago XZ iCNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tiago's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios priced between ₹5.47 Lakhs - 7.92 Lakhs.

Tiago XZ iCNG Specs & Features

The Tiago XZ iCNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.

Tata Tiago XZ iCNG Price

Tiago XZ iCNG

₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,31,890
RTO
62,603
Insurance
34,248
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,29,241
EMI@17,824/mo
Tata Tiago XZ iCNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 l i-CNG
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Driving Range
1589 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
26.49 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower wishbone, McPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, closed profile twist beam with dual path strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
168 mm
Length
3765 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm
Height
1535 mm
Kerb Weight
1081 kg
Width
1677 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
No
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano Black
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Premium Black and Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Tata Tiago XZ iCNG EMI
EMI16,041 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,46,316
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,46,316
Interest Amount
2,16,159
Payable Amount
9,62,475

Tata Tiago other Variants

Tiago XE

₹5.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,57,490
RTO
29,671
Insurance
27,353
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,15,014
EMI@11,070/mo
Tiago XM

₹5.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,30,690
RTO
32,599
Insurance
29,193
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,92,982
EMI@12,745/mo
Tiago XE CNG

₹6.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,48,990
RTO
33,331
Insurance
29,653
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,12,474
EMI@13,164/mo
Tiago XT

₹6.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,80,990
RTO
34,611
Insurance
30,457
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,46,558
EMI@13,897/mo
Tiago XM CNG

₹7.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,22,090
RTO
54,917
Insurance
31,489
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,08,996
EMI@15,239/mo
Tiago XTA

₹7.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,31,290
RTO
55,561
Insurance
31,721
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,19,072
EMI@15,456/mo
Tiago XZ

₹7.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,40,390
RTO
56,198
Insurance
31,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,29,037
EMI@15,670/mo
Tiago XT CNG

₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,72,490
RTO
58,445
Insurance
32,756
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,64,191
EMI@16,425/mo
Tiago XZ Plus

₹7.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,76,990
RTO
58,760
Insurance
32,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,69,119
EMI@16,531/mo
Tiago XZA

₹7.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,90,790
RTO
59,726
Insurance
33,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,84,232
EMI@16,856/mo
Tiago XTA iCNG

₹8.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,22,790
RTO
61,966
Insurance
34,020
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,19,276
EMI@17,609/mo
Tiago XZA iCNG

₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,82,190
RTO
66,124
Insurance
35,512
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,84,326
EMI@19,008/mo
