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Tata Tiago Front Left View
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Tata Tiago Front View
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Tata Tiago Smart Petrol Manual

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Tiago Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Tiago specs and features

Tiago Smart Petrol Manual

Tiago Smart Petrol Manual Prices

The Tiago Smart Petrol Manual, equipped with a 1.2 NA Revotron and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹5.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tiago Smart Petrol Manual Mileage

All variants of the Tiago offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tiago Smart Petrol Manual Colours

The Tiago Smart Petrol Manual is available in 6 colour options: Daytona Grey, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Sobo Surge, Varanasi Vibrance, Pristine White.

Tiago Smart Petrol Manual Engine and Transmission

The Tiago Smart Petrol Manual is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 85 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.

Tiago Smart Petrol Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tiago's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs.

Tiago Smart Petrol Manual Specs & Features

The Tiago Smart Petrol Manual has Tow Away Alert, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Boot-lid Opener, Rear Reading Lamp, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Clock, Child Safety Lock and Central Locking.

Tata Tiago Smart Petrol Manual Price

Tiago Smart Petrol Manual

₹5.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,69,990
RTO
26,300
Insurance
31,320
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,28,110
EMI@11,351/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Tiago Smart Petrol Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 NA Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Independent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3813 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm
Height
1535 mm
Width
1684 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres

Mobile Application Features

Tow Away Alert
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
HD Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
No
Tata Tiago Smart Petrol Manual EMI
EMI10,216 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,75,299
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,75,299
Interest Amount
1,37,663
Payable Amount
6,12,962

Tata Tiago other Variants

Tiago Pure Petrol Manual

₹6.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,49,990
RTO
31,000
Insurance
34,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,15,754
EMI@13,235/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tiago Smart CNG Manual

₹6.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,79,990
RTO
32,200
Insurance
35,368
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,48,058
EMI@13,929/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure Plus Petrol Manual

₹6.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,990
RTO
33,000
Insurance
36,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,69,594
EMI@14,392/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure Petrol Automatic

₹6.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,990
RTO
33,000
Insurance
36,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,69,594
EMI@14,392/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure Plus A Petrol Manual

₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,49,000
RTO
54,430
Insurance
37,908
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,41,838
EMI@15,945/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure CNG Manual

₹7.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,49,990
RTO
54,499
Insurance
37,944
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,42,933
EMI@15,969/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure Plus Petrol Automatic

₹7.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,54,990
RTO
54,849
Insurance
38,128
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,48,467
EMI@16,087/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure Plus CNG Manual

₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,990
RTO
57,999
Insurance
39,784
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,98,273
EMI@17,158/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Creative Petrol Manual

₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,990
RTO
57,999
Insurance
39,784
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,98,273
EMI@17,158/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure CNG Automatic

₹8.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,04,990
RTO
58,349
Insurance
39,968
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,03,807
EMI@17,277/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Creative Plus Petrol Manual

₹8.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,29,990
RTO
60,099
Insurance
40,889
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,31,478
EMI@17,872/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure Plus A CNG Manual

₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,000
RTO
61,430
Insurance
41,588
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,518
EMI@18,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Pure Plus CNG Automatic

₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,54,990
RTO
61,849
Insurance
41,809
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,59,148
EMI@18,466/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Creative Petrol Automatic

₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,54,990
RTO
61,849
Insurance
41,809
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,59,148
EMI@18,466/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Creative Plus Petrol Automatic

₹8.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,84,990
RTO
63,949
Insurance
42,913
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,92,352
EMI@19,180/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Creative CNG Manual

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,990
RTO
64,999
Insurance
43,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,954
EMI@19,537/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago Creative CNG Automatic

₹9.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,990
RTO
71,849
Insurance
45,489
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,72,828
EMI@20,910/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Tiago Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
+2
TiagovsIgnis
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
TiagovsWagon R Bioflex
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
+2
TiagovsGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
+1
TiagovsSwift
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
+1
TiagovsWagon R
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
+2
TiagovsBaleno

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