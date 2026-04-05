TATA Tiago Mileage

Automatic Great Comfort With Saving

The Tata Tiago CNG Automatic is an excellent choice for anyone looking for the perfect balance of performance, savings, and comfort. It offers impressive pickup even in CNG mode, which is quite rare and makes city driving smooth and enjoyable. Being one of the first CNG automatic cars, it brings unmatched convenience for daily commuters. The driving experience is great for a car in this segment, complemented by a well-designed interior and user-friendly features. It delivers around 27 km/kg mileage, helping reduce fuel expenses without compromising on performance. Overall, the Tata Tiago CNG Automatic stands out as a smart, reliable, and economical car with modern technology, making it a highly recommended option in its segment.

By: NITIN SINGH MEHLAWAT ( Apr 5, 2026 )