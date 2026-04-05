TATA Tiago Mileage

A Smart Hatchback with Style and substance The Tata Tiago stands out with its sporty design, bold grille, and stylish headlamps. The cabin feels premium for its price segment, featuring a well-laid-out dashboard and comfortable seating. Powered by the refined 1.2L Revotron engine, it delivers peppy performance ideal for city drives, while maintaining smooth handling and ride quality. Mileage is impressive too, offering around 19–20 km/l in petrol and over 26 km/l in CNG variants. Overall, the Tiago is a great value-for-money hatchback that blends style, safety, and efficiency.By: ABHIJEET KATE (Aug 20, 2025)