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TATA Tiago Mileage

₹4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.3
1405
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Tata Tiago Variants Wise Mileage

Tata Tiago price starts at ₹ 4.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago comes in 18 variants. Tata Tiago's top variant is Creative CNG Automatic.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
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18 Variants Available
Tiago Smart Petrol Manual
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
Tiago Pure Petrol Manual
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.49 Lakhs*
Tiago Smart CNG Manual
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Tiago Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 20.8 kmpl
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 16 - 27 kmpl
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Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.8 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 24.8-32.85 kmpl
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 23.56 - 34.05 kmpl
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 24.97-34.43 kmpl
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Tata Tiago Visual Comparison

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Tata Tiago User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Automatic Great Comfort With Saving
The Tata Tiago CNG Automatic is an excellent choice for anyone looking for the perfect balance of performance, savings, and comfort. It offers impressive pickup even in CNG mode, which is quite rare and makes city driving smooth and enjoyable. Being one of the first CNG automatic cars, it brings unmatched convenience for daily commuters. The driving experience is great for a car in this segment, complemented by a well-designed interior and user-friendly features. It delivers around 27 km/kg mileage, helping reduce fuel expenses without compromising on performance. Overall, the Tata Tiago CNG Automatic stands out as a smart, reliable, and economical car with modern technology, making it a highly recommended option in its segment.
By: NITIN SINGH MEHLAWAT (Apr 5, 2026)
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A Smart Hatchback with Style and substance
The Tata Tiago stands out with its sporty design, bold grille, and stylish headlamps. The cabin feels premium for its price segment, featuring a well-laid-out dashboard and comfortable seating. Powered by the refined 1.2L Revotron engine, it delivers peppy performance ideal for city drives, while maintaining smooth handling and ride quality. Mileage is impressive too, offering around 19–20 km/l in petrol and over 26 km/l in CNG variants. Overall, the Tiago is a great value-for-money hatchback that blends style, safety, and efficiency.
By: ABHIJEET KATE (Aug 20, 2025)
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Perfect Hatchback Choice
The mileage is very good, the design is beautiful, and overall it's a great car. The Tata Tiago drives well and has excellent pickup.
By: Udaypratap soni (Jul 24, 2025)
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Perfect car for city and a small family
This is my first car, and I couldn't have chosen a better option. It’s absolutely amazing in terms of comfort and performance. The car is spacious, and the infotainment system is super cool. As I have a young family, safety is of utmost importance to me—and thankfully, there's no match for the safety standards of the Tata Tiago. I'm also very happy with the mileage and the service support available.
By: Hitender Datt (Jul 22, 2025)
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Good for city rides
Overall, the mileage is decent. However, there is room for improvement in terms of comfort and performance. Safety features also need enhancement
By: Srinivas (Jul 22, 2025)
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