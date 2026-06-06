|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Tiago Pure Plus Petrol Automatic, equipped with a 1.2 NA Revotron and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiago offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiago Pure Plus Petrol Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Daytona Grey, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Sobo Surge, Varanasi Vibrance, Pristine White.
The Tiago Pure Plus Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 85 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.
In the Tiago's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs.
The Tiago Pure Plus Petrol Automatic has Tow Away Alert, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Average Speed, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Gear Indicator and Clock.