|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Tiago Pure CNG Automatic, equipped with a 1.2 NA Revotron and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹8.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiago offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiago Pure CNG Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Daytona Grey, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Sobo Surge, Varanasi Vibrance, Pristine White.
The Tiago Pure CNG Automatic is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 74 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 96.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the Tiago's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs.
The Tiago Pure CNG Automatic has Tow Away Alert, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Clock, Child Safety Lock, Central Locking, Rear Defogger and Boot-lid Opener.