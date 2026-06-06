|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Tiago Creative Petrol Automatic, equipped with a 1.2 NA Revotron and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹8.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiago offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiago Creative Petrol Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Daytona Grey, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Sobo Surge, Varanasi Vibrance, Pristine White.
The Tiago Creative Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 85 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.
In the Tiago's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs.
The Tiago Creative Petrol Automatic has Tow Away Alert, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Average Speed, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control and Gear Indicator.