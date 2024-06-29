TiagoPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageOffersDealersEMINews
Tata Tiago Front Left Side
View all Images

TATA Tiago

Launched in Jan 2020

4.3
8 Reviews
₹5 - 8.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Tiago Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Tiago: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 24.65 kmpl

Tiago: 19 - 26.49 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 71.88 bhp

Tiago: 72.0 - 84.0 bhp

About Tata Tiago

Latest Update

  2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Here's what has changed on the rugged edition of the hatchback
  Tata Motors enters Sri Lankan market with Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Tiago EV

    • Introduction

    Tata Tiago Variants
    XE₹5 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XM₹5.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Visual display
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XE CNG₹6 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XT₹6.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Visual display
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XM CNG₹6.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Visual display
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XTA₹6.85 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Visual display
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XZ₹6.9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Visual display
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XZ Plus₹7.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XT CNG₹7.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Visual display
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XZA₹7.45 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Visual display
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XTA iCNG₹7.85 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Assist: Visual display
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XZ iCNG₹7.9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XZA iCNG₹8.45 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Tata Tiago Images

    22 images
    Tata Tiago Colours

    Tata Tiago is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Flame red
    Opal white
    Tornado blue
    Opal white with black roof
    Tornado blue with black roof
    Daytona grey
    Tata Tiago Safety Ratings

    The Tata Tiago has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Tata Tiago Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Mileage19 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    Tata Tiago comparison with similar cars

    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago NRG
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Renault Kwid
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    ₹5 Lakhs*
    ₹7.2 Lakhs*
    ₹5.84 Lakhs*
    ₹5.98 Lakhs*
    ₹5.54 Lakhs*
    ₹5.37 Lakhs*
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    ₹4.26 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Power
    74 bhp
    Power
    84 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    81 bhp
    Power
    66 bhp
    Power
    67 bhp
    Power
    56 bhp
    Torque
    96.5 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    114 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    89 Nm
    Torque
    91 Nm
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    168 mm
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Ground Clearance
    184 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    3765 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Length
    3700 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3655 mm
    Length
    3695 mm
    Length
    3731 mm
    Length
    3565 mm
    Height
    1535 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Height
    1595 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1675 mm
    Height
    1555 mm
    Height
    1474 mm
    Height
    1567 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1690 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1620 mm
    Width
    1655 mm
    Width
    1579 mm
    Width
    1520 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.7
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.7 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    341 litres
    Boot Space
    313 litres
    Boot Space
    279 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingTiago vs Tiago NRGTiago vs IgnisTiago vs Grand i10 NiosTiago vs Wagon RTiago vs CelerioTiago vs KwidTiago vs S-Presso
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Tata Tiago Mileage

    Tata Tiago in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Tata Tiago's petrol variant is 19.01 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Tiago XE comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    19.01 kmpl
    Tata Tiago Offers
    Delhi
    On Tata Tiago :-Total Discount Offer Upto ₹ 50,000...
    Applicable on tiagoxe & 12 more variants
    On Tata Tiago :-Total Discount Offer Upto ₹ 30,000...
    Applicable on tiagoxe & 12 more variants
    Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Sagar Motors
    Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9310400630
    Treo Tata Nehru Place
    GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
    +91 - 7942531128
    Treo Tata Okhla
    A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7942531128
    Arya Motors
    3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
    +91 - 7045134955
    Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
    56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7045138326
    Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
    B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531132
    Popular Tata Cars

    Tata Tiago EMI

    Tata Tiago User Reviews & Ratings

    4.25
    8 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    4
    5 rating
    3
    Mini cooper of india
    Low cost maintenance and best car for midsize. Power and looks both are good. Safety no match with any other car in this rangeBy: Anil Kumar Srivastava (Sept 10, 2024)
    A perfect family car for small towns and highways
    A perfect hatchback for city driving. Compact size yet comfortable enough for the passengers. The average is good too which makes this environment friendly.By: Maitreyi (Jun 29, 2024)
    Small but powerful and fantastic
    Looks wise tata tiago is decent, talking about Engine its very smooth can easily cruise on 90-100 and overall average is very good, and this car is comfortable for long tour so you can go seamlessly upto 12 hr travelling, and tata is known for its safety so 5 out of 5 for safety By: Sahil Lipne (Jun 28, 2024)
    safety first.
    owning a tata tiago has been a mixed bag of emotion. its build quily is very good. perfect for city traffic By: Krishna Chandre Joshi (Mar 30, 2024)
    Comfortable, value for money, feature rich, safe
    Easy to navigate, responsive steering, comfortable, Automatic variant is good. Fuel efficiency is around 18kmpl, I have the variant with sports mode, so it is quite good ...By: Puneet Razdan (Mar 29, 2024)
    Value for money car
    Good car in this price range. This is totally have value for money. The interior of tiago is well designed and spacious. In terms of safety it comes with dual air bag, rear parking sensors and seat belt reminders.By: Amit (Mar 28, 2024)
    Very safe to drive
    Nice Look from both interior and exterior Too safe to drive, built of great material, and great car. By: Ajay (Mar 25, 2024)
    It's design is nice. It looks perfect for road .
    It is stylish and of good quality and has many features which make me very happy . It is valuable for money. By: Jadu (Mar 24, 2024)
