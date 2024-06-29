Introduction

The 2025 Tata Tiago has been launched in India and the updated hatchback is positioned with a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi, the 2025 Tiago retains the recognisable silhouette while adding on cosmetic updates, new features and colour options. It gets an updated front fascia and carries over the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine that makes 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. As is usual with the Tiago, there are CNG and electric versions available for ₹5.99 lakh and ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Tata Motors additionally launched the updated Tiago NRG for ₹7.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is the more rugged version of the hatchback which gets CNG option as well.

Tata Tiago Price:

The 2025 Tata Tiago is priced from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as ₹8.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The variants with the five-speed AMT start at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CNG models start at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Tata Tiago launched?

The 2025 Tata Tiago was launched in January 2025 at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.99 lakh. With this update, the popular hatchback arrives with a refreshed front fascia and new features. In March 2025, Tata Motors launched the 2025 Tiago NRG, a more rugged iteration with new matte black cladding, a revised bumper, and silver skid plates.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Tata Tiago?

The Tata Tiago is available in four main trim options: XE, XM, XT, and XZ. The XE models are positioned as the entry point to the hatchback’s lineup and are priced from ₹4.99 lakh. The XM models add on features such as a 3.5-inch infotainment, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and more for ₹5.69 lakh. From ₹6.29 lakh, the XT trim brings a seven-inch infotainment with features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse parking camera, ESP and hill hold control. The XZ variant gets the largest 10.24-inch infotainment with wireless smartphone connectivity, LED headlamps, 15-inch alloys, fully automatic climate control, and more from ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

What features are available in the Tata Tiago?

The 2025 Tata Tiago comes with a range of new features, with the driver getting a height-adjustable seat and occupants being treated with fully automatic climate control. The Tiago comes standard with a fully digital infotainment system, with sizes ranging from 3.5 inches to 10.24 inches in the top-spec model. This will also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Tata Tiago?

The 2025 Tata Tiago is not expected to bring any mechanical changes and will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine that drives the current model. This naturally aspirated unit can be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT and makes 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variants make a reduced power output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.

What is the Tata Tiago’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Tiago’s petrol-powered variants with the manual gearbox is 20.09 kmpl. The automatic variants offer 19 kmpl. With the CNG versions, the ARAI-claimed mileage is 28.06 km/kg for the automatic and 26.49 km/kg for the manual. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is Tata Tiago’s ground clearance and boot space?

The Tata Tiago brings a ground clearance of 181 mm (unladen) and a boot space of 242 litres.

What is Tata Tiago’s seating capacity?

The Tata Tiago is a five-seater hatchback.

What are the safety features of the Tata Tiago?

In terms of safety, the updated Tata Tiago will bring dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability control system. The car is further going to feature auto LED headlamps, cruise control, hill hold control, TPMS, and a rear parking camera.

What cars does the Tata Tiago rival in its segment?

The Tata Tiago takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the Renault Kwid, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.