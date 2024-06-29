Launched in Jan 2020
The 2025 Tata Tiago has been launched in India and the updated hatchback is positioned with a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi, the 2025 Tiago retains the recognisable silhouette while adding on cosmetic updates, new features and colour options. It gets an updated front fascia and carries over the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine that makes 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. As is usual with the Tiago, there are CNG and electric versions available for ₹5.99 lakh and ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Tata Motors additionally launched the updated Tiago NRG for ₹7.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is the more rugged version of the hatchback which gets CNG option as well.
The 2025 Tata Tiago is priced from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as ₹8.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The variants with the five-speed AMT start at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CNG models start at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2025 Tata Tiago was launched in January 2025 at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.99 lakh. With this update, the popular hatchback arrives with a refreshed front fascia and new features. In March 2025, Tata Motors launched the 2025 Tiago NRG, a more rugged iteration with new matte black cladding, a revised bumper, and silver skid plates.
The Tata Tiago is available in four main trim options: XE, XM, XT, and XZ. The XE models are positioned as the entry point to the hatchback’s lineup and are priced from ₹4.99 lakh. The XM models add on features such as a 3.5-inch infotainment, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and more for ₹5.69 lakh. From ₹6.29 lakh, the XT trim brings a seven-inch infotainment with features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse parking camera, ESP and hill hold control. The XZ variant gets the largest 10.24-inch infotainment with wireless smartphone connectivity, LED headlamps, 15-inch alloys, fully automatic climate control, and more from ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2025 Tata Tiago comes with a range of new features, with the driver getting a height-adjustable seat and occupants being treated with fully automatic climate control. The Tiago comes standard with a fully digital infotainment system, with sizes ranging from 3.5 inches to 10.24 inches in the top-spec model. This will also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The 2025 Tata Tiago is not expected to bring any mechanical changes and will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine that drives the current model. This naturally aspirated unit can be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT and makes 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variants make a reduced power output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.
ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Tiago’s petrol-powered variants with the manual gearbox is 20.09 kmpl. The automatic variants offer 19 kmpl. With the CNG versions, the ARAI-claimed mileage is 28.06 km/kg for the automatic and 26.49 km/kg for the manual. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tata Tiago brings a ground clearance of 181 mm (unladen) and a boot space of 242 litres.
The Tata Tiago is a five-seater hatchback.
In terms of safety, the updated Tata Tiago will bring dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability control system. The car is further going to feature auto LED headlamps, cruise control, hill hold control, TPMS, and a rear parking camera.
The Tata Tiago takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the Renault Kwid, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Power
74 bhp
Power
84 bhp
Power
82 bhp
Power
82 bhp
Power
81 bhp
Power
66 bhp
Power
67 bhp
Power
56 bhp
Torque
96.5 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
89 Nm
Torque
91 Nm
Torque
82.1 Nm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Ground Clearance
177 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Ground Clearance
184 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3765 mm
Length
3802 mm
Length
3700 mm
Length
3815 mm
Length
3655 mm
Length
3695 mm
Length
3731 mm
Length
3565 mm
Height
1535 mm
Height
1537 mm
Height
1595 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1675 mm
Height
1555 mm
Height
1474 mm
Height
1567 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1690 mm
Width
1680 mm
Width
1620 mm
Width
1655 mm
Width
1579 mm
Width
1520 mm
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.7
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.7 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
260 litres
Boot Space
260 litres
Boot Space
341 litres
Boot Space
313 litres
Boot Space
279 litres
Boot Space
-
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
|Currently viewing
|Tiago vs Tiago NRG
|Tiago vs Ignis
|Tiago vs Grand i10 Nios
|Tiago vs Wagon R
|Tiago vs Celerio
|Tiago vs Kwid
|Tiago vs S-Presso
