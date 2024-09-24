Tata Tiago [2020-2026] Specifications

Tata Tiago [2020-2026] comes in seven petrol variant and six CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19 - 28.06 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Tiago [2020-2026] measures 3,765 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. The ground clearance of Tiago [2020-2026] is 168 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Tiago [2020-2026] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less