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Tata Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
19.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Sierra Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage16.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Sierra specs and features

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition Prices

The Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.5 Revotron and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹19.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition Mileage

All variants of the Sierra deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition Colours

The Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition Engine and Transmission

The Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 105 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 145 Nm @ 2100 rpm of torque.

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Honda Elevate priced between ₹11.6 Lakhs - 16.67 Lakhs.

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition Specs & Features

The Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors, Parking Assist, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Cruise Control.

Tata Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition Price

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition

₹19.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,59,000
RTO
1,81,900
Insurance
75,078
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,16,478
EMI@41,193/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
16.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (215/65R17), Located Underbody
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent, lower wishbone, Mcpherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4340 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm
Height
1841 mm
Width
1715 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Parking Assist
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
1 - Sport
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) and All Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100000 ( whichever ends earlier)

Off Road Capabilities

Approach Angle
26.5 Degree
Departure Angle
31.6 Degree
Rampover Angle
23.1 Degree

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition EMI
EMI37,073 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,24,830
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,24,830
Interest Amount
4,99,569
Payable Amount
22,24,399

Tata Sierra other Variants

Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,000
RTO
1,26,900
Insurance
56,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,709
EMI@28,645/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Sierra Smart Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
1,31,900
Insurance
58,149
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,549
EMI@29,867/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹15.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,41,900
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,03,229
EMI@32,310/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹15.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,74,375
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,35,704
EMI@33,008/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Smart Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹15.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
1,80,625
Insurance
63,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,93,795
EMI@34,257/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹15.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,79,000
RTO
1,49,900
Insurance
64,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,94,174
EMI@34,265/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition

₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,51,900
Insurance
65,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,16,910
EMI@34,754/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹16.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,000
RTO
1,54,900
Insurance
66,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,51,014
EMI@35,487/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,56,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,750
EMI@35,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹17.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,93,125
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,09,975
EMI@36,754/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,56,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,750
EMI@35,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition

₹16.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,59,000
RTO
1,57,900
Insurance
67,718
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,85,118
EMI@36,220/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,61,900
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,590
EMI@37,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,61,900
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,590
EMI@37,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹18.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,24,000
RTO
2,06,500
Insurance
70,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,01,110
EMI@38,713/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition

₹17.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,68,900
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,68,694
EMI@38,016/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹17.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,68,900
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,68,694
EMI@38,016/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition

₹17.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,68,900
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,68,694
EMI@38,016/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹18.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,44,000
RTO
2,09,000
Insurance
70,846
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,24,346
EMI@39,212/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT)

₹18.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,59,000
RTO
1,71,900
Insurance
71,398
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,02,798
EMI@38,749/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹18.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,74,000
RTO
2,12,750
Insurance
71,950
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,59,200
EMI@39,961/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L (O) Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition

₹18.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,89,000
RTO
1,74,900
Insurance
72,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,36,902
EMI@39,482/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,15,875
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,245
EMI@40,586/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
1,75,900
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,48,270
EMI@39,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,15,875
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,245
EMI@40,586/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
1,75,900
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,48,270
EMI@39,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹18.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,04,000
RTO
2,16,500
Insurance
73,054
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,94,054
EMI@40,711/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT)

₹18.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,29,000
RTO
1,78,900
Insurance
73,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,82,374
EMI@40,460/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹19.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,44,000
RTO
2,21,500
Insurance
74,526
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,40,526
EMI@41,709/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
2,22,125
Insurance
74,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,46,335
EMI@41,834/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹19.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,74,000
RTO
2,25,250
Insurance
75,630
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,75,380
EMI@42,459/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹19.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
1,83,900
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,39,214
EMI@41,681/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹19.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
1,85,900
Insurance
76,550
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,61,950
EMI@42,170/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
2,28,375
Insurance
76,550
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,04,425
EMI@43,083/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹20.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
2,30,875
Insurance
77,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,27,661
EMI@43,582/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition

₹19.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,29,000
RTO
1,88,900
Insurance
77,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,96,055
EMI@42,903/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure L (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition

₹20.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,34,000
RTO
2,32,750
Insurance
77,839
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,45,089
EMI@43,957/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹20.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
2,34,625
Insurance
78,391
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,62,516
EMI@44,332/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,74,000
RTO
2,37,750
Insurance
79,311
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,91,561
EMI@44,956/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹20.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
1,95,900
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,75,631
EMI@44,613/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT

₹20.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
1,95,900
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,75,631
EMI@44,613/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition

₹21.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,04,000
RTO
2,41,500
Insurance
80,415
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,26,415
EMI@45,705/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹21.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,19,000
RTO
2,43,375
Insurance
80,967
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,43,842
EMI@46,080/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition

₹21.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
1,98,900
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,09,735
EMI@45,346/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT)

₹21.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
1,98,900
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,09,735
EMI@45,346/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
2,47,125
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,78,696
EMI@46,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
2,47,125
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,78,696
EMI@46,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition

₹21.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,59,000
RTO
2,01,900
Insurance
82,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,43,839
EMI@46,079/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹22.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,53,375
Insurance
83,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,36,786
EMI@48,077/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Hyperion GDI

₹21.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,05,900
Insurance
83,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,89,311
EMI@47,057/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹22.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,29,000
RTO
2,57,125
Insurance
85,015
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,71,640
EMI@48,826/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Adventure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Hyperion GDI Dark Edition

₹22.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,29,000
RTO
2,08,900
Insurance
85,015
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,23,415
EMI@47,790/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Adventure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹22.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
2,59,625
Insurance
85,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,94,876
EMI@49,326/mo
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Sierra Adventure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition

₹23.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,000
RTO
2,63,375
Insurance
86,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,29,730
EMI@50,075/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹23.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,65,875
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,52,966
EMI@50,574/mo
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Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,15,900
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,991
EMI@49,500/mo
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Sierra Accomplished Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Hyperion GDI Dark Edition

₹23.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,29,000
RTO
2,18,900
Insurance
88,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,37,095
EMI@50,233/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Accomplished Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition

₹23.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,29,000
RTO
2,69,625
Insurance
88,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,87,820
EMI@51,324/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹23.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,29,000
RTO
2,69,625
Insurance
88,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,87,820
EMI@51,324/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Accomplished Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dark Edition

₹24.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,59,000
RTO
2,73,375
Insurance
89,799
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,22,674
EMI@52,073/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹24.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
2,25,900
Insurance
91,271
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,16,671
EMI@51,944/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹25.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,000
RTO
2,82,125
Insurance
92,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,04,000
EMI@53,821/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Accomplished Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Hyperion GDI Dark Edition

₹24.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,000
RTO
2,28,900
Insurance
92,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,50,775
EMI@52,677/mo
Add to Compare
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Sierra Accomplished Plus Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition

₹25.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,59,000
RTO
2,85,875
Insurance
93,480
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,38,855
EMI@54,570/mo
Add to Compare
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Tata Sierra Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.5 Lakhs
SierravsHector
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
+2
SierravsElevate
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
SierravsAstor
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 22.02 Lakhs
+5
SierravsSeltos
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
+3
SierravsUrban Cruiser Hyryder

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