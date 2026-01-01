|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA, equipped with a 1.5 Revotron and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹18.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sierra offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 105 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 145 Nm @ 2100 rpm of torque.
In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.
The Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.