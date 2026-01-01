hamburger icon
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

4 out of 5
18.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Sierra Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Sierra specs and features

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT Prices

The Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT, equipped with a 1.5 Kryojet and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT Mileage

All variants of the Sierra offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT Colours

The Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT Engine and Transmission

The Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT Specs & Features

The Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT Price

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,15,875
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,245
EMI@40,586/mo
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Kryojet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
116 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215/65 R17
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent twist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, lower wishbone, Mcpherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215/65 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
4340 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm
Height
1715 mm
Width
1841 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
622 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
City
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, No Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard)
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Rear
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT EMI
EMI36,527 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,99,420
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,99,420
Interest Amount
4,92,210
Payable Amount
21,91,630

Tata Sierra other Variants

Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,000
RTO
1,26,900
Insurance
56,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,709
EMI@28,645/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹15.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,74,375
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,35,704
EMI@33,008/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹15.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,41,900
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,03,229
EMI@32,310/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,56,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,750
EMI@35,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹17.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,93,125
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,09,975
EMI@36,754/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,56,900
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,750
EMI@35,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹17.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,68,900
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,68,694
EMI@38,016/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
1,75,900
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,48,270
EMI@39,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
1,75,900
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,48,270
EMI@39,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,15,875
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,245
EMI@40,586/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
2,22,125
Insurance
74,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,46,335
EMI@41,834/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹19.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
1,83,900
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,39,214
EMI@41,681/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹20.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
2,30,875
Insurance
77,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,27,661
EMI@43,582/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹20.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
2,34,625
Insurance
78,391
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,62,516
EMI@44,332/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹20.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
1,95,900
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,75,631
EMI@44,613/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT

₹20.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
1,95,900
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,75,631
EMI@44,613/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
2,47,125
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,78,696
EMI@46,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹22.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,53,375
Insurance
83,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,36,786
EMI@48,077/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹23.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,65,875
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,52,966
EMI@50,574/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,15,900
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,991
EMI@49,500/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹23.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,29,000
RTO
2,69,625
Insurance
88,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,87,820
EMI@51,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹24.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
2,25,900
Insurance
91,271
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,16,671
EMI@51,944/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹25.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,000
RTO
2,82,125
Insurance
92,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,04,000
EMI@53,821/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

