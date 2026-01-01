|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Sierra Pure L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.5 Revotron and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sierra deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra Pure L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Sierra Pure L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 105 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 145 Nm @ 2100 rpm of torque.
In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar priced between ₹9.99 Lakhs - 17.7 Lakhs.
The Sierra Pure L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (DCT) Dark Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Parking Assist and Keyless Start/ Button Start.