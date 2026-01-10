|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 14.10 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 15.91 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 15.91 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 17.72 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 17.72 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 17.72 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 18.73 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 19.57 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 19.57 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 19.57 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 19.57 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 20.18 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 20.54 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 21.02 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 21.38 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 21.99 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 21.99 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 22.59 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 23.19 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 24.40 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 24.40 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 24.96 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 25.82 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 26.18 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
7
|4 & above
328
|5 rating
40
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
