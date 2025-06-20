SierraImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Tata Sierra Front Left Side
UPCOMING
TATA Sierra

Exp. Launch on 17 Oct 2025

₹20 - 25 Lakhs*Expected price
Sierra Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1956.0 cc

Sierra: 1498.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 199.18 bhp

Sierra: 168.0 bhp

Tata Sierra Latest Update

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Sierra.
VS
Tata Sierra
Hyundai Creta N Line
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
Tata Sierra Images

6 images
Tata Sierra Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque280 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel

