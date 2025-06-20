Sierra Launch Date

The Tata Sierra is expected to launch on 17th Oct 2025.

Sierra Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹20 - 25 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Tata Sierra is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1498 cc

Transmission: Both

FuelType: Petrol,Diesel

Sierra Seating Capacity

The Tata Sierra is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Sierra Rivals

Hyundai Creta N Line, MG Hector Plus , Jeep Compass, Force Motors Gurkha and Toyota Innova Crysta are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Sierra.