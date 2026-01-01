|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|19.22 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Sierra Adventure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.5 Kryojet and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹23.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sierra deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra Adventure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Sierra Adventure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 116 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Honda Elevate priced between ₹11.6 Lakhs - 16.67 Lakhs.
The Sierra Adventure Plus L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dark Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Cruise Control.