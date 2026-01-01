|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT, equipped with a 1.5 Kryojet and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹20.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sierra offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.
In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.
The Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Voice Command, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.