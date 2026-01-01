Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 Kryojet Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 280 Nm Transmission Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift Max Power (bhp@rpm) 116 bhp Drivetrain FWD Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS6 Phase 2 Engine 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.3 metres Rear Brake Type Disc Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 225/60 R18 Wheels Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Semi-independent twist beam with coil spring, shock absorber and FDD Front Suspension Independent, lower wishbone, Mcpherson strut with coil spring and FDD Rear Tyres 225/60 R18 Dimensions & Weight Length 4340 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm Height 1715 mm Width 1841 mm Capacity Bootspace 622 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 5 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 50 litres Comfort & Convenience Cabin-Boot Access Yes Steering Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Air Purifier No Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes Drive Modes Names City Parking Sensors Front & Rear Parking Assist 360 Degree Camera Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Driver (with light) Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Air Conditioner Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Drive Modes Count 2 Front AC Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls Rear AC Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, No Fan Speed Control Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Tachometer Digital Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator No Instrument Cluster Digital Average Speed Yes Heads Up Display (HUD) No Average Fuel Consumption Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Panaromic Sunroof Yes Rub - Strips No Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Body Kit Cladding - Black/Grey Sunroof / Moonroof Panoramic Sunroof Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Power Windows Driver (With Pinch Guard) Adjustable ORVM Auto Folding Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Rear Defogger Yes One Touch -Down Driver Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Silver Scuff Plates No Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Piano Black Door Pockets Front & Rear Rear Windshield Blind No One Touch - Up Driver Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Wiper Yes Side Window Blinds Rear - Manual Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder No Cup Holders Front & Second Row Third Row Cup Holders No Cooled Glove Box Yes Lighting Cornering Headlights Yes Glove Box Lamp Yes Cabin Lamps Front Only Ambient Interior Lighting Yes Rear Reading Lamp Rear Automatic Head Lamps Yes Headlights Bi-LED Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Puddle Lamps No Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) 100000 Entertainment, Information & Communication Steering mounted controls Yes Display Screen for Rear Passengers No Wireless Charger No Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless) Bluetooth Compatibility Phone Calls & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes AM/FM Radio Yes DVD Playback No Touch Screen Size 12.29 inch USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility No Telematics Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app No Remote AC On/Off Via app No Over The Air (OTA) Updates No Check Vehicle Status Via App No Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app No Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app No Geo-Fence No Find My Car No Emergency Call No Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) No High-beam Assist No Overspeed Warning 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph ADAS No Lane Departure Warning No Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Emergency Brake Light Flashing No Blind Spot Detection No Rear Cross-Traffic Assist No Lane Departure Prevention No Middle rear three-point seatbelt Yes Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) No Puncture Repair Kit Yes NCAP Rating Not Tested Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Differential Lock No Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Hill Descent Control Yes Ride Height Adjustment No Four-Wheel-Drive No Brake Assist (BA) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Row Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down) Split Third Row Seat No Seat Upholstery Fabric Interiors Dual Tone Driver Armrest Yes Leather-wrapped Gear Knob No Rear Armrest Cup Holder 3rd Row Seats Type No Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) Split Rear Seat 60:40 split Ventilated Seats No Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel No Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Folding Rear Seat Flat Head-rests Front & Rear Ventilated Seat Type No Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) Front Seatback Pockets Yes