|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|29.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT, equipped with a 1.5 Hyperion and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹23.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sierra deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 29.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 255 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.
The Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.