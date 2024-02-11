Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Safari on road price in Sikar starts from Rs. 19.02 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Safari top variant goes up to Rs. 21.31 Lakhs in Sikar.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Tata Safari Smart and the most priced model is Tata Safari Pure (O).
Visit your nearest
Tata Safari dealers and showrooms in Sikar for best offers.
Tata Safari on road price breakup in Sikar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Safari is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Sikar, Tata Harrier which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Sikar and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Sikar.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Safari Smart ₹ 19.02 Lakhs Tata Safari Smart (O) ₹ 19.59 Lakhs Tata Safari Pure ₹ 20.74 Lakhs Tata Safari Pure (O) ₹ 21.31 Lakhs
