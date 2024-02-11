Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Safari on road price in Naharlagun starts from Rs. 17.88 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Safari top variant goes up to Rs. 20.04 Lakhs in Naharlagun.
The lowest price model is Tata Safari Smart and the most priced model is Tata Safari Pure (O).
Tata Safari on road price breakup in Naharlagun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Safari is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Naharlagun, Tata Harrier which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Naharlagun and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Naharlagun.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Safari Smart ₹ 17.88 Lakhs Tata Safari Smart (O) ₹ 18.42 Lakhs Tata Safari Pure ₹ 19.50 Lakhs Tata Safari Pure (O) ₹ 20.04 Lakhs
