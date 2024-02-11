Saved Articles

Tata Safari On Road Price in Khargone

4 out of 5
19.18 - 33.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Khargone
Safari Price in Khargone

Tata Safari on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 19.18 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Safari top variant goes up to Rs. 21.49 Lakhs in Khargone. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Safari Smart₹ 19.18 Lakhs
Tata Safari Smart (O)₹ 19.76 Lakhs
Tata Safari Pure₹ 20.92 Lakhs
Tata Safari Pure (O)₹ 21.49 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Safari Variant Wise Price List in Khargone

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart
₹19.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,19,000
RTO
2,06,280
Insurance
92,125
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Khargone)
19,17,905
EMI@41,223/mo
Smart (O)
₹19.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pure
₹20.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pure (O)
₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Tata Safari News

Check out the on-road price of Tata Safari SUV in the top five metro cities across India.
Planning to buy Tata Safari? On-road prices of this SUV in top five metro cities
11 Feb 2024
Tata Safari got a new life in October last year with a heavily redesigned touch and fresh features.
Tata Safari SUV brings minor changes but major difference: Key tech highlights
8 Feb 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets extensive modifications to fit the new role of a saferi vehicle somewhere in Rajasthan
Modified open-top Maruti Jimny replaces the Gypsy for forest safari in Rajasthan
27 Jan 2024
The Harrier and Safari are the first vehicles to be tested by Bharat NCAP.
Bharat NCAP issues first crash test results. Tata Harrier, Safari return with five-star safety rating
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors is planning a price hike for its entire range of passenger vehicles including electric cars from January 2024.
Tiago to Safari: Tata cars in India set to be costlier from this date
28 Nov 2023
Tata Safari Videos

Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
15 Oct 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
