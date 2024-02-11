Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Punch EV on road price in Satna starts from Rs. 11.64 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Punch EV top variant goes up to Rs. 13.21 Lakhs in Satna.
The lowest price model is Tata Punch EV Smart 3.3 and the most priced model is Tata Punch EV Adventure S 3.3.
Tata Punch EV on road price breakup in Satna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Punch EV is mainly compared to Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which starts at Rs. 11.14 Lakhs in Satna, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara which starts at Rs. 10.7 Lakhs in Satna and Tata Curvv EV Concept starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Satna.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Punch EV Smart 3.3 ₹ 11.64 Lakhs Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 3.3 ₹ 12.16 Lakhs Tata Punch EV Adventure 3.3 ₹ 12.68 Lakhs Tata Punch EV Adventure S 3.3 ₹ 13.21 Lakhs
