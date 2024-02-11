Saved Articles

Tata Punch EV On Road Price in Jagdalpur

4.5 out of 5
11.58 - 16.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jagdalpur
Punch EV Price in Jagdalpur

Tata Punch EV on road price in Jagdalpur starts from Rs. 11.53 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch EV top variant goes up to Rs. 13.08 Lakhs in Jagdalpur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Punch EV Smart 3.3₹ 11.53 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 3.3₹ 12.05 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Adventure 3.3₹ 12.56 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Adventure S 3.3₹ 13.08 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Variant Wise Price List in Jagdalpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart 3.3
₹11.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 KWh
315 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,98,999
RTO
8,000
Insurance
45,515
FasTag Charges
500
(Price not available in Jagdalpur)
(Price not available in Jagdalpur)
11,53,014
EMI@24,783/mo
Smart Plus 3.3
₹12.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 KWh
315 Km
Adventure 3.3
₹12.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 KWh
315 Km
Adventure S 3.3
₹13.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 KWh
315 Km
Tata Punch EV News

The Punch EV is offered with two battery pack options while the Citroen eC3 gets only one battery pack option
Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Which EV to go for?
11 Feb 2024
Punch EV is available in multiple colour options, two battery choices and with three personas or customisation levels.
Tata Punch EV, first drive review: An electric SUV to rule them all?
24 Jan 2024
Tata Punch EV is the second electric SUV from the homegrown automaker after the highly successful Nexon EV.
Tata Punch EV deliveries commence across India
22 Jan 2024
Tata Punch EV has been launched in India at a pricing range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
From six airbags to a 360-degree camera: Tata Punch EV safety features detailed
19 Jan 2024
Tata Motors plans to introduce four more electric cars this year after the Punch EV made its debut. The upcoming electric cars from Tata will include Harrier EV, Curvv, EV, Sierra EV and Altroz EV.
With Punch EV, Tata Motors aims big growth in electric car segment. Four more to launch this year
18 Jan 2024
Tata Punch EV Videos

Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
