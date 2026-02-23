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TATA Punch Mileage

₹5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.9
1040
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Tata Punch Variants Wise Mileage

Tata Punch price starts at ₹ 5.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch comes in 26 variants. Tata Punch's top variant is Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG AMT.
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Petrol
CNG
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26 Variants Available
Punch Smart MT
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.59 Lakhs*
Punch Pure MT
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.49 Lakhs*
Punch Smart MT CNG
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.69 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Punch Alternatives

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.76 - 10.34 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 18.24-20.5 kmpl
Check OffersKiger MileagePunchvsKiger
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
+3
 
Check OffersExter MileagePunchvsExter
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs
+4
Mileage: 17.9 - 24 kmpl
Check OffersMagnite MileagePunchvsMagnite
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 20.01-28.51 kmpl
Check OffersFronx MileagePunchvsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
Mileage: 18.3-20.1 kmpl
Check OffersC3X MileagePunchvsC3X
Renault Triber

Renault Triber

5.76 - 8.6 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 17-20 kmpl
Check OffersTriber MileagePunchvsTriber

Tata Punch Visual Comparison

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Tata Punch User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Power, Safety, and Style at the Right Price
The Tata Punch truly stands out in the micro-SUV segment. Its bold, SUV-inspired design and high ground clearance give it a strong road presence. The build quality feels solid and provides a sense of safety, which is one of the biggest advantages of this car.In city driving, the engine feels smooth and refined. It is comfortable for daily commutes and occasional highway trips. The suspension handles rough roads quite well, making it suitable for Indian road conditions. Seating position is high, which improves visibility and driving confidence. Mileage is decent and maintenance cost is reasonable. The service experience has been satisfactory so far. Overall, Tata Punch is a perfect option for buyers looking for safety, style, and practicality at an affordable price.
By: Saumit Das (Feb 23, 2026)
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Safe and Comfortable
The Tata Punch offers a comfortable and confident driving experience, especially for city use. The high seating position gives good road visibility and makes driving easy in traffic. Build quality feels strong and safety features add confidence. Suspension works well on bad roads, so daily travel is smooth. Mileage is decent for regular use and maintenance cost is reasonable. Overall, Tata Punch is a practical, safe, and reliable car for families and daily commuting.
By: Satyam prajapati (Jan 17, 2026)
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Very good Car
The car is very good-looking, offers good fuel mileage, is reliable and safe, and provides excellent value for money. I’m proud to own it.
By: Basanta (Jan 15, 2026)
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Perfect Car
It looks great, has good mileage, better ground clearance, the features are the most attractive, and finally, the price is very affordable.
By: Balvirsingh yadav (Jan 7, 2026)
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Perfect car to drive
This car is very attractive.nice performance. Nice mileage. Driving experience is awesome. Super safety.
By: Chanchal Ruidas (Jan 1, 2026)
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