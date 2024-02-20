What is the on-road price of Tata Punch in North Lakhimpur? In North Lakhimpur, the on-road price of the Tata Punch Pure MT is Rs 6,70,367.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Punch in North Lakhimpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Punch in North Lakhimpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,99,900, RTO - Rs. 30,881, Insurance - Rs. 39,086, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Punch in North Lakhimpur as Rs. 6,70,367.

What is the on-road price of Tata Punch Top Model? The top model of the Tata Punch is the Tata Creative iRA Pack AMT, which costs Rs. 7,79,146 on the road in North Lakhimpur.

