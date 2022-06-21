Home > New Cars > Tata > Punch > Tata Punch On Road Price in Itanagar

Tata Punch On Road Price

in Delhi
Tata Punch
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Tata Punch Price List, Specifications and Features

Pure MT

1199 cc | 86 bhp |

₹ 6.43 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
549,000
RTO
59,900
Insurance
33,661
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
643,061
Ground Clearance
187
Length
3827
Wheelbase
2445
Height
1615
Width
1742
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
702
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.97
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R15
Bootspace
366
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
AM/FM Radio
No
CD Player
No
Wireless Charger
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black / White
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Tata Punch
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Tata Punch SUV will launch in India on October 20

Locate Tata Dealers in Delhi

Aab Tara Motors

Nh-52a, Lekhi Village Nirjuli,itanagar, Itanagar, Unachal Pradesh 791109
+91 - 9436800766

