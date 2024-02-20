What is the on-road price of Tata Punch in Bikaner? In Bikaner, the on-road price of the Tata Punch Pure MT is Rs 6,31,434.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Punch in Bikaner? The Tata Punch Pure MT will have RTO charges of Rs 48,273 in Bikaner.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Punch in Bikaner? In Bikaner, the insurance charges for the Tata Punch Pure MT will be Rs 33,661.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Punch in Bikaner? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Punch in Bikaner is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,49,000, RTO - Rs. 48,273, Insurance - Rs. 33,661, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Punch in Bikaner as Rs. 6,31,434 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Punch Top Model? The top model of the Tata Punch is the Tata Creative iRA Pack AMT, which costs Rs. 7,31,584 on the road in Bikaner.

