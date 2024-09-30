Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Punch Creative Plus S AMT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.33 Lakhs. The fuel capacityPunch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Punch Creative Plus S AMT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.33 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Plus S AMT is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: