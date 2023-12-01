Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Creative iRA Pack in Delhi is Rs. 9.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Creative iRA Pack in Delhi is Rs. 9.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative iRA Pack is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Keyless Start/ Button Start, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 366 Mileage of Creative iRA Pack is 18.97 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less