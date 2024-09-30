Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Punch Adventure Sunroof in Delhi is Rs. 8.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AdventurePunch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Punch Adventure Sunroof in Delhi is Rs. 8.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure Sunroof is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: