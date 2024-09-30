HT Auto
Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm AMT

4 out of 5
Tata Punch Front Left View
Tata Punch Front Left Side
Tata Punch Rear Left View
Tata Punch Door Handle
Tata Punch Grille
Tata Punch Headlight
9.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Punch Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Punch specs and features

Punch Adventure Rhythm AMT Latest Updates

Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Punch Adventure Rhythm AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 366 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm AMT Price

    Adventure Rhythm AMT
    ₹9.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,94,900
    RTO
    64,643
    Insurance
    43,277
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,03,320
    EMI@19,416/mo
    Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Revotron
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Wheelbase
    2445 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Bootspace
    366 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black / White
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm AMT EMI
    EMI17,474 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,12,988
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,12,988
    Interest Amount
    2,35,469
    Payable Amount
    10,48,457

    Tata Punch other Variants

    Pure MT
    ₹7.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,12,900
    RTO
    51,903
    Insurance
    36,579
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,01,882
    EMI@15,086/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Pure (o)
    ₹7.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure MT
    ₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure Rhythm
    ₹8.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure Sunroof
    ₹8.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure AMT
    ₹8.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Camo Adventure Rhythm AMT
    ₹8.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Adventure Plus Sunroof
    ₹9.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Camo Accomplished Dazzle MT
    ₹9.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure Sunroof AMT
    ₹9.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Accomplished Plus
    ₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Camo Accomplished AMT
    ₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Adventure Plus Sunroof AMT
    ₹9.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Camo Accomplished Dazzle AMT
    ₹9.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Accomplished Plus Sunroof
    ₹10.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Accomplished Plus AMT
    ₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative Plus
    ₹10.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Accomplished Plus S AMT
    ₹10.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative Plus S
    ₹10.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Creative Plus AMT
    ₹10.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative Plus S AMT
    ₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View more Variants

    Tata Punch Alternatives

    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero B4

    9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite XV AMT

    6 - 11.11 Lakhs
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger RXT AMT

    6 - 11.23 Lakhs
    Popular Compact SUV Cars

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.11 Lakhs
    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    1.41 Cr
    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
