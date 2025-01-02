Punch Accomplsihed Plus (S) Camo Edition MT Latest Updates
Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 26 variants. The price of Punch Accomplsihed Plus (S) Camo Edition MT in Delhi is Rs. 10.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Accomplsihed Plus (S) Camo Edition MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 366 litres
TataPunch Accomplsihed Plus (S) Camo Edition MT Price