Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 40 variants. The price of Punch Accomplished Plus AMT in Delhi is Rs. 10.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofPunch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 40 variants. The price of Punch Accomplished Plus AMT in Delhi is Rs. 10.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Accomplished Plus AMT is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: