Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Punch Accomplished Plus in Delhi is Rs. 9.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AccomplishedPunch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Punch Accomplished Plus in Delhi is Rs. 9.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Accomplished Plus is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: