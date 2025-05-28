Punch FaceliftImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Tata Punch Facelift Front Right Side
UPCOMING

TATA Punch Facelift

Exp. Launch on 15 Sept 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹6 - 11 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched

Punch Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Punch Facelift: 1199.0 cc

Tata Punch Facelift Latest Update

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Punch Facelift.
VS
Tata Punch Facelift
Tata Punch
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right Side
Tap here to expand

Tata Punch Facelift Images

1 images
View All Punch Facelift Images

Tata Punch Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeCompact SUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Tata Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Treo Tata Safdarjung Enclave
A-2/14, Africa Avenue, Safdarjung Enclave, Near Baljith Lodge, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 7942531128
Autovikas Tata Dwarka
K-1/36, Rajapuri Matiala Road, Dwarka, Nanhey Park,Sector 5, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
+91 - 7374965285
Dps Cars
Shop No. 12, Eldeco Junction, Kashmere Gate Metro, Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
+91 - 8929567300
Dps Tata
Plot No 75, Rajdhani Enclave, Vikas Marg, Near, Preet Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929567226
Malwa Automobiles
Plot No 29, SSI Industrial Area, Jahangirpuri, Metro Pillar No 145, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 7303658763
Sagar Motors
ZB 43/487 & ZB 44/487, Main GT Road, Dilshad Garden, New Delhi, Delhi 110095
+91 - 7375977058
See All Tata Dealers in Delhi

Popular Tata Cars

View all Tata Cars
View all Upcoming Tata Cars

Explore Other Options

Compact SUV Cars
Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsTata CarsTata Punch Facelift