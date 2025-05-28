Punch Facelift Launch Date

The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Sept 2025.

Punch Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹6 - 11 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1199 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Punch Facelift Seating Capacity

The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Punch Facelift Rivals

Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, Renault Triber 2025 and Renault Kiger are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Punch Facelift.