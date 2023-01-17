hamburger icon
Tata Punch EV Front View

Tata Punch EV On Road Price in Thoothukudi

9.69 - 12.59 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Punch EV Price in

Tata Punch EV on road price in Thoothukudi starts from Rs. 10.21 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch EV top variant goes up to Rs. 13.28 Lakhs in Thoothukudi. The lowest price model is Tata Punch EV Smart 30 kWh and the most priced model is Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh. Visit your nearest Tata Punch EV dealers and showrooms in Thoothukudi for best offers. Punch EV on road price breakup in Thoothukudi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Punch EV is mainly compared to Mahindra 3XO EV price in Thoothukudi (Rs. 13.89 Lakhs), Tata Nexon EV price in Thoothukudi (Rs. 12.49 Lakhs) and Mahindra Vision X price in Thoothukudi (Rs. 11 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Punch EV Smart 30 kWh ₹ 10.21 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh ₹ 10.83 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh ₹ 11.51 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh ₹ 12.24 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh ₹ 12.97 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh ₹ 13.28 Lakhs

Tata Punch EV Variant Wise Price List in Thoothukudi

Punch EV Smart 30 kWh

₹10.21 Lakhs On-Road Price
30 KWh
355 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,69,000
RTO
9,500
Insurance
42,042
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Thoothukudi)
10,21,042
EMI@21,946/mo
Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh

₹10.83 Lakhs On-Road Price
30 KWh
355 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,000
RTO
9,500
Insurance
44,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Thoothukudi)
10,83,145
EMI@23,281/mo
Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh

₹11.51 Lakhs On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
9,500
Insurance
52,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Thoothukudi)
11,51,414
EMI@24,748/mo
Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh

₹12.24 Lakhs On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,000
RTO
9,500
Insurance
54,990
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Thoothukudi)
12,23,990
EMI@26,308/mo
Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh

₹12.97 Lakhs On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,29,000
RTO
9,500
Insurance
57,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Thoothukudi)
12,96,566
EMI@27,868/mo
Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh

₹13.28 Lakhs On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,000
RTO
9,500
Insurance
58,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Thoothukudi)
13,27,670
EMI@28,537/mo
