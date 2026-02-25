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Tata Punch EV On Road Price in Shimoga

3.5 out of 5
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9.69 - 12.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Punch EV Price in

Tata Punch EV on road price in Shimoga starts from Rs. 10.21 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch EV top variant goes up to Rs. 13.27 Lakhs in Shimoga. The lowest price model is Tata Punch EV Smart 30 kWh and the most priced model is Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh. Visit your nearest Tata Punch EV dealers and showrooms in Shimoga for best offers. Punch EV on road price breakup in Shimoga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Punch EV is mainly compared to Citroen eC3X price in Shimoga (Rs. 11.99 Lakhs), Mahindra 3XO EV price in Shimoga (Rs. 13.89 Lakhs) and VinFast VF3 price in Shimoga (Rs. 9 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Punch EV Smart 30 kWh ₹ 10.21 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh ₹ 10.83 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh ₹ 11.51 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh ₹ 12.23 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh ₹ 12.96 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh ₹ 13.27 Lakhs

Tata Punch EV Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Punch EV Smart 30 kWh

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
30 KWh
355 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,69,000
RTO
9,000
Insurance
42,042
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Shimoga)
10,20,542
EMI@21,935/mo
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Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh

₹10.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
30 KWh
355 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,000
RTO
9,000
Insurance
44,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Shimoga)
10,82,645
EMI@23,270/mo
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Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh

₹11.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
9,000
Insurance
52,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Shimoga)
11,50,914
EMI@24,738/mo
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Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh

₹12.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,000
RTO
9,000
Insurance
54,990
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Shimoga)
12,23,490
EMI@26,298/mo
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Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh

₹12.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,29,000
RTO
9,000
Insurance
57,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Shimoga)
12,96,066
EMI@27,858/mo
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Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh

₹13.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,000
RTO
9,000
Insurance
58,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Shimoga)
13,27,170
EMI@28,526/mo
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Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Tata Punch EV Alternatives

Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
eC3X Price in Delhi
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
+1
3XO EV Price in Delhi
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VinFast VF3

VinFast VF3

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Tata Nexon EV

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Tata Punch EV Related News

The Tata Punch EV supports 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% in 26 minutes.
Tata Punch EV Facelift bookings open
25 Feb 2026
The Tata Punch EV facelift brings a sharper and more upright front-end, while the overall silhouette remains unchanged
Tata Punch EV facelift launched at 9.69 lakh with 468 km range and new features
20 Feb 2026
The Tata Punch EV facelift will get new paint options at launch
Tata Punch EV to be launched with two new colours
10 Feb 2026
The Punch EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors for India
Tata Punch EV facelift to launch in 2026; What we expect
24 Dec 2025
The Tata Punch EV is the safest car under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh as per Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating
Tata Punch EV to Kia Syros: Here are the top 5 safest cars in India under 10 lakh you can buy
1 Oct 2025
View all
 Tata Punch EV Related News

Tata Punch EV Videos

Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
SUVs from Tata Motors have emerged as the safest in India according to Bharat NCAP crash tests. The agency has tested eight cars since December, 2023. All the models to undergo crash tests were from Tata Motors, barring the Basalt SUV from Citroen.
Five safest SUVs in India with highest safety ranking at Bharat NCAP
16 Oct 2024
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
13 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
View all
 

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