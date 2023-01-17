|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Punch EV Smart 30 kWh
|₹ 10.19 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh
|₹ 10.81 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh
|₹ 11.49 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh
|₹ 12.21 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh
|₹ 12.94 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh
|₹ 13.25 Lakhs
