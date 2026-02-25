hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsTataPunch EVOn Road Price in Bhiwani
Punch EVSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
Tata Punch EV Front View

Tata Punch EV On Road Price in Bhiwani

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.69 - 12.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Price Details

Punch EV Price in

Tata Punch EV on road price in Bhiwani starts from Rs. 10.96 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch EV top variant goes up to Rs. 14.26 Lakhs in Bhiwani. The lowest price model is Tata Punch EV Smart 30 kWh and the most priced model is Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh. Visit your nearest Tata Punch EV dealers and showrooms in Bhiwani for best offers. Punch EV on road price breakup in Bhiwani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Punch EV is mainly compared to Mahindra 3XO EV price in Bhiwani (Rs. 13.89 Lakhs), Tata Nexon EV price in Bhiwani (Rs. 12.49 Lakhs) and VinFast VF3 price in Bhiwani (Rs. 9 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Punch EV Smart 30 kWh ₹ 10.96 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh ₹ 11.63 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh ₹ 12.36 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh ₹ 13.14 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh ₹ 13.92 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh ₹ 14.26 Lakhs

Tata Punch EV Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Punch EV Smart 30 kWh

₹10.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
30 KWh
355 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,69,000
RTO
85,520
Insurance
41,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Bhiwani)
10,96,106
EMI@23,560/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh

₹11.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
30 KWh
355 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,000
RTO
90,320
Insurance
43,130
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Bhiwani)
11,62,950
EMI@24,996/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh

₹12.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
95,120
Insurance
51,290
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Bhiwani)
12,35,910
EMI@26,565/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh

₹13.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,000
RTO
1,00,720
Insurance
53,794
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Bhiwani)
13,14,014
EMI@28,243/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh

₹13.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,29,000
RTO
1,06,320
Insurance
56,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Bhiwani)
13,92,118
EMI@29,922/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh

₹14.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40 KWh
468 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,000
RTO
1,08,720
Insurance
57,372
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Bhiwani)
14,25,592
EMI@30,642/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Tata Punch EV Alternatives

Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EV Price in Delhi
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Nexon EV Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
VinFast VF3

VinFast VF3

9 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

Tata Punch EV Related News

The Tata Punch EV supports 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% in 26 minutes.
Tata Punch EV Facelift bookings open
25 Feb 2026
The Tata Punch EV facelift brings a sharper and more upright front-end, while the overall silhouette remains unchanged
Tata Punch EV facelift launched at 9.69 lakh with 468 km range and new features
20 Feb 2026
The Tata Punch EV facelift will get new paint options at launch
Tata Punch EV to be launched with two new colours
10 Feb 2026
The Punch EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors for India
Tata Punch EV facelift to launch in 2026; What we expect
24 Dec 2025
The Tata Punch EV is the safest car under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh as per Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating
Tata Punch EV to Kia Syros: Here are the top 5 safest cars in India under 10 lakh you can buy
1 Oct 2025
View all
 Tata Punch EV Related News

Tata Punch EV Videos

Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
SUVs from Tata Motors have emerged as the safest in India according to Bharat NCAP crash tests. The agency has tested eight cars since December, 2023. All the models to undergo crash tests were from Tata Motors, barring the Basalt SUV from Citroen.
Five safest SUVs in India with highest safety ranking at Bharat NCAP
16 Oct 2024
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
13 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Cars

BMW i4

BMW i4

₹72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW M440i

BMW M440i

1.09 Cr
Check Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

55.7 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

55 - 64 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Honda City Facelift

Honda City Facelift

12.5 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza

Maruti Suzuki New Brezza

8.9 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details