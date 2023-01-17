|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Punch EV Smart 30 kWh
|₹ 11.15 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh
|₹ 11.84 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh
|₹ 12.58 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh
|₹ 13.37 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh
|₹ 14.17 Lakhs
|Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh
|₹ 14.51 Lakhs
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
