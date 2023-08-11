Saved Articles

Tata Punch CNG On Road Price in Nanded

8.05 - 10.95 Lakhs*
Nanded
Punch CNG Price in Nanded

Tata Punch CNG on road price in Nanded starts from Rs. 8.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch CNG top variant goes up to Rs. 10.03 Lakhs in Nanded. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Punch CNG Pure iCNG₹ 8.05 Lakhs
Tata Punch CNG Adventure iCNG₹ 8.89 Lakhs
Tata Punch CNG Adventure Rhythm iCNG₹ 9.31 Lakhs
Tata Punch CNG Accomplished iCNG₹ 10.03 Lakhs
Tata Punch CNG Variant Wise Price List in Nanded

Pure iCNG
₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
7,09,000
55,722
40,116
500
(Price not available in Nanded)
8,05,338
EMI@17,310/mo
Adventure iCNG
₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Adventure Rhythm iCNG
₹9.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Accomplished iCNG
₹10.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Tata Punch CNG Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Punch Price in Nanded
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Nexon Price in Nanded
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024

Honda WR-V 2024

8 - 10 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Brezza Price in Nanded
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Sonet Price in Nanded
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Fronx Price in Nanded

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Punch CNG News

Tata Punch iCNG will be offered in three variants and two packs.
Tata Punch CNG mileage revealed. Check how it compares against Hyundai Exter CNG
11 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space as a more practical storage solution
Tata Punch CNG to be launched tomorrow. Tiago & Tigor CNG to be updated too
3 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched later this month
Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch
2 Aug 2023
Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
31 Jan 2023
Tata Tigor iCNG AMT is the first compact sedan with a CNG powertrain as well as an AMT transmission.
Tata Tigor iCNG AMT first drive review: The perfect combo?
22 Feb 2024
 Tata Punch CNG News

Tata Videos

The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
