Punch CNGPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Tata Punch CNG Front Left View
View all Images

TATA Punch CNG

Launched in Aug 2023

4.7
9 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹7.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Punch CNG Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Punch CNG: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.3 kmpl

Punch CNG: 26.99 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 79.77 bhp

Punch CNG: 72.39 bhp

View all Punch CNG Specs and Features

Tata Punch CNG Latest Update

Latest News:

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Which model to go for
Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Price and specification

Introduction

The Tata Punch iCNG is positioned as a practical and efficient variant of the popular Tata Punch sub-compact SUV. Since its initial launch in October 2021, the Punch has gained recognition for its sturdy build, versatile design, and high safety standards, including a five-star rating from Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP). The Punch is the smallest SUV in Tata’s lineup and is based on the ALFA-AARC platform that underpins the Altroz hatchback. The introduction of the iCNG model in August 2023 added a fuel-efficient dual-cylinder CNG powertrain without compromising much of the existing trunk space.

Tata Punch iCNG Price:

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Punch CNG.
VS
Tata Punch CNG
Hyundai Exter
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
View more
Tap here to expand
Tata Punch CNG Variants
Tata Punch CNG price starts at ₹ 7.3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
7 Variants Available
Punch CNG Pure iCNG₹7.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Punch CNG Adventure iCNG₹8.12 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Punch CNG Adventure Rhythm iCNG₹8.47 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Punch CNG Adventure Sunroof CNG₹8.67 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Punch CNG Adventure Plus Sunroof CNG₹9.17 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Punch CNG Accomplished Plus CNG₹9.52 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Punch CNG Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG₹10 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tata Punch CNG Images

24 images
View All Punch CNG Images

Tata Punch CNG Colours

Tata Punch CNG is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Tornado blue with white roof
Calypso red with white roof
Meteor bronze with black roof
Atomic orange with black roof
Tropical mist with black roof
Daytona grey with black roof
Orcus white with black roof
Grassland beige with piano black roof
Foliage green with white roof

Tata Punch CNG Specifications and Features

Body TypeCompact SUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque103 Nm
Mileage26.99 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
View all Punch CNG specs and features

Tata Punch CNG comparison with similar cars

Tata Punch CNG
Hyundai Exter
Renault Kiger
Renault Triber
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Tata Punch
Nissan Magnite
Mahindra Bolero
₹7.3 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.21 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.1 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.1 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹7.52 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹7.74 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.14 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹9.79 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.8
9 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
118 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
37 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
98 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
33 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
44 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
1
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
72 bhp
Power
82 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
71 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
87 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
75 bhp
Torque
103 Nm
Torque
113.8 Nm
Torque
152 Nm
Torque
96 Nm
Torque
147.6 Nm
Torque
147.6 Nm
Torque
115 Nm
Torque
152 Nm
Torque
210 Nm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3827 mm
Length
3815 mm
Length
3991 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3827 mm
Length
3994 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1615 mm
Height
1631 mm
Height
1605 mm
Height
1643 mm
Height
1550 mm
Height
1550 mm
Height
1615 mm
Height
1572 mm
Height
1880 mm
Width
1742 mm
Width
1710 mm
Width
1750 mm
Width
1739 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1742 mm
Width
1758 mm
Width
1745 mm
Boot Space
210 litres
Boot Space
391 litres
Boot Space
405 litres
Boot Space
84 litres
Boot Space
308 litres
Boot Space
308 litres
Boot Space
366 litres
Boot Space
336 litres
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Currently viewingPunch CNG vs ExterPunch CNG vs KigerPunch CNG vs TriberPunch CNG vs FronxPunch CNG vs Urban Cruiser TaisorPunch CNG vs PunchPunch CNG vs MagnitePunch CNG vs Bolero
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Tata Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Sagar Motors
Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9310400630
Treo Tata Nehru Place
GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
+91 - 7942531128
Treo Tata Okhla
A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7942531128
Arya Motors
3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
+91 - 7045134955
Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7045138326
Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531132
See All Tata Dealers in Delhi

Popular Tata Cars

View all Tata Cars
View all Upcoming Tata Cars

Tata Punch CNG EMI

Select Variant:
Pure iCNG
1199 cc | CNG | Manual
₹ 7.3 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Pure iCNG
1199 cc | CNG | Manual
₹7.3 Lakhs*
Adventure iCNG
1199 cc | CNG | Manual
₹8.12 Lakhs*
Adventure Rhythm iCNG
1199 cc | CNG | Manual
₹8.47 Lakhs*
Adventure Sunroof CNG
1199 cc | CNG | Manual
₹8.67 Lakhs*
Adventure Plus Sunroof CNG
1199 cc | CNG | Manual
₹9.17 Lakhs*
Accomplished Plus CNG
1199 cc | CNG | Manual
₹9.52 Lakhs*
Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG
1199 cc | CNG | Manual
₹10 Lakhs*
EMI ₹12959.59/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Tata Punch CNG User Reviews & Ratings

4.67
9 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
3
5 rating
6
Write a Review
Futuristic India car
This car showcases a highly futuristic design, clearly influenced by European automakers. It?s a perfect blend of style and innovation, offering incredible value for money. Proudly made by an Indian company, it?s a testament to world-class engineering.By: Gautham (Apr 15, 2025)
Read Full Review
It's best for both highway and city drive .
It's a wonderful car. I purchased it Nine months ago and found it to be practical with good performance on CNG.By: Ashish Kumar Agnihotri (Oct 14, 2024)
Read Full Review
The Punch's rugged and sporty design
The Tata Punch is a fantastic compact SUV .5-Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP, Overall, the Tata Punch is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a safe, fuel-efficient, and feature-packed compact SUV.By: Abhay Shelke (Sept 19, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect car
Good performance and safety are to good, color and design are very impressive, car audio system best forever Music system quality goodBy: BHAVDIP PATEL (Sept 12, 2024)
Read Full Review
Beast of Indian roads
I have purchased Tata Punch I-Cng in Nov-2023, orcus white. Front look is average. Looks small in size from back side. However, side looks are very sporty. Only one in India market. Not much stylist, average looks in overall style. Performance is average due to 3-cylinder. I have drove in hilly area, feels under performance. However, in plains area performance is good. Tata needs to workout regarding the same. Servicing experience is good. I have done 2 free servicing which is very well finished in time. Tata is customer oriented. Mileage is very poor in hilly area. After 08 months petrol is giving 11-13 and CNG is giving 15-18 in delhi-ncr. In highway petrol is giving 13-14 and cng is giving 25+.By: Krmank Bisht (Aug 1, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Compact SUV Cars
Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
CNG Cars
Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsTata CarsTata Punch CNG