Tata Punch CNG

Introduction

The Tata Punch iCNG is positioned as a practical and efficient variant of the popular Tata Punch sub-compact SUV. Since its initial launch in October 2021, the Punch has gained recognition for its sturdy build, versatile design, and high safety standards, including a five-star rating from Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP). The Punch is the smallest SUV in Tata’s lineup and is based on the ALFA-AARC platform that underpins the Altroz hatchback. The introduction of the iCNG model in August 2023 added a fuel-efficient dual-cylinder CNG powertrain without compromising much of the existing trunk space.

Tata Punch iCNG Price:

When was the Tata Punch iCNG launched?

The Tata Punch iCNG was launched on August 3, 2023. It was the carmaker’s attempt to meet the increasing demand for low-cost fuel-efficient vehicles.

How many variants of the Tata Punch iCNG are available?

The Tata Punch iCNG is sold in three main variants and starts from ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Pure variant. The Adventure variant is priced from ₹8.66 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Accomplished variant starts at ₹9.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Accomplished + Sunroof variant tops the range at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch iCNG is available in the special CAMO edition with two variants, and the top-spec Punch iCNG CAMO edition model comes at ₹10.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pure is the entry-level CNG variant, while the Adventure variant brings the sunroof alongside other features such as a floating infotainment display, rear AC vents, and adjustable driver’s seat. The Accomplished variant brings LED units all around, more premium 15-inch alloys, a 10.25-inch display, cruise control, and push button start/stop.

What are the colour options available with the Tata Punch iCNG?

The Tata Punch iCNG is available in just four colour options, which are Tropical Mist, Meteor Bronze, Orcus White, Daytona Grey.

What features are available in the Tata Punch iCNG?

The Punch iCNG retains the characteristic design of its petrol counterpart, featuring a split headlamp design, LED DRLs, and dual-tone bumpers. It also retains the 16-inch alloy wheels and the 90-degree opening doors.Inside, the Punch iCNG offers a seven-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a seven-inch instrument cluster, and steering-mounted controls. Higher variants provide additional features like automatic climate control, cruise control, and a cooled glovebox. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounts.

For iCNG model, Tata has added a microswitch that prevents the engine from starting if the fuel lid is open and thermal incident protection, which automatically vents gas in case of a fire.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Tata Punch iCNG?

The Tata Punch iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder dual-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. It produces 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque in petrol mode, and in CNG mode, the output drops to 72.39 bhp and 103 Nm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, the only transmission option available for the iCNG model.

A distinguishing feature of the Punch iCNG is its dual-cylinder CNG setup. Instead of a single large cylinder, Tata has used two smaller 30-litre cylinders, positioned beneath the boot floor to maximise luggage space. This setup allows for 210 litres of usable boot capacity.

What is the Tata Punch iCNG’s mileage?

While Tata has not stated fuel economy figures for the Tata Punch iCNG on their official website, the ARAI-claimed mileage for the car is 26.99 km/kg. Real-world figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Tata Punch iCNG?

The unladen ground clearance of the Tata Punch iCNG is 187 mm. The boot space is210 litres, which in the petrol-powered Punch is 366 litres.

What is the seating capacity of the Tata Punch iCNG?

The Tata Punch iCNG is a five-seater sub-four metre SUV.

What is the safety rating of the Tata Punch iCNG

The Tata Punch received a five-star safety rating from the GNCAP and comes with safety features such as dual-front airbags, iTPMs, and reverse parking camera. Occupants benefit from a robust cabin that does well to protect against fatal impacts. The SUV further features ABS with ESP, a rear defogger, and brings ISOFIX mounts in the rear for child seats.

What cars does the Tata Punch iCNG rival in its segment?

The Tata Punch is positioned within the sub-compact SUV segment and rivals the likes of the Hyundai Exter CNG, Toyota Taisor CNG, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.