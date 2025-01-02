HT Auto

Tata Punch CNG Adventure Sunroof CNG

Tata Punch CNG Front Left View
1/24
Tata Punch CNG Front Left Side
2/24
Tata Punch CNG Grille
3/24
Tata Punch CNG Headlight
4/24
Tata Punch CNG Rear Left View
5/24
Tata Punch CNG Rear Wiper
6/24
9.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Punch CNG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Punch CNG specs and features

Punch CNG Adventure Sunroof CNG Latest Updates

Punch CNG is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 7 variants. The price of Punch CNG Adventure Sunroof CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.64 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron
  • Max Torque: 103 Nm @ 3250 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 210 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Punch CNG Adventure Sunroof CNG Price

    Adventure Sunroof CNG
    ₹9.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,54,900
    RTO
    63,294
    Insurance
    45,486
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,64,180
    EMI@20,724/mo
    Tata Punch CNG Adventure Sunroof CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Revotron
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    103 Nm @ 3250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Wheelbase
    2445 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    210 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black / White
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Punch CNG Adventure Sunroof CNG EMI
    EMI18,652 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,67,761
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,67,761
    Interest Amount
    2,51,333
    Payable Amount
    11,19,094

    Tata Punch CNG other Variants

    Pure iCNG
    ₹8.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,22,900
    RTO
    52,374
    Insurance
    40,628
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,16,402
    EMI@17,548/mo
    Adventure iCNG
    ₹8.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Adventure Rhythm iCNG
    ₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Adventure Plus Sunroof CNG
    ₹10.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Accomplished Plus CNG
    ₹10.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Accomplished Plus Sunroof CNG
    ₹11.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
